Bengaluru woman falls to death from fifth floor of apartment building

A 25-year-old woman died after she fell from the fifth floor of the Mantri Alpine apartment in Uttarahalli near Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Sunday evening.

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman died after she fell from the fifth floor of the Mantri Alpine apartment in Uttarahalli near Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Sunday evening. The deceased, Sonal Agarwal, had quit her job recently. Her husband Dr Avinash is practising at Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bengaluru. The duo was married for three years. They have a three-month-old baby.

Police said, “During the time of the incident, Sonal was alone in the apartment. Her husband was in the ground floor, talking to a few flatmates. As they all heard a loud thud, they rushed to see what happened and found Sonal’s body.”

Police said, “Around 7.30pm, Sonal, who was staying in flat no. 501, was seen coming out from flat no. 505. The owner of the flat no. 505 saw her coming out. After noticing him, she may have jumped to death.”

DCP (west) Ravi D Channannavar said, “We found a mobile phone, pieces of jewellery and her flat key hidden in her innerwear. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the flat key was missing since a week. We are yet to establish if she jumped to death or someone pushed her.”

Police have obtained CCTV footage of the apartment and the visitors’ registry. Her husband and the owner of flat no. 505 are yet to be interrogated. RR Nagar police are investigating the case.

