Ganesh Chathurthi: 7,000 Ganesha idols immersed in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A substantial number of Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) continued to be immersed in the city, with over 7,000 of them immersed on Friday and Saturday.

As per data compiled by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, a total of 14,115 PoP idols were immersed on Thursday, the day of the festival. As the day after the festival is not considered auspicious for immersion, not too many immersions were seen on Friday, but they increased on Saturday.

On Friday, 17,576 idols were immersed in eight zones, of which 1,924 were made of PoP. On Saturday, of the 1,19,410 idols immersed, 5,183 were made of PoP from four zones, while the data for number of PoP idols from four other zones was unavailable.

On Thursday, with over 12,000 of them reported, South zone had seen the most number of PoP idols immersion. On Friday, Bommanahalli had the most PoP immersions with 714, while South zone again had the highest PoP immersions on Saturday, with 2,650.