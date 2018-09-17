Home Cities Bengaluru

Ganesh Chathurthi: 7,000 Ganesha idols immersed in Bengaluru

As per data compiled by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, a total of 14,115 PoP idols were immersed on Thursday, the day of the festival.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A substantial number of Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) continued to be immersed in the city, with over 7,000 of them immersed on Friday and Saturday.

As per data compiled by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, a total of 14,115 PoP idols were immersed on Thursday, the day of the festival. As the day after the festival is not considered auspicious for immersion, not too many immersions were seen on Friday, but they increased on Saturday.

On Friday, 17,576 idols were immersed in eight zones, of which 1,924 were made of PoP. On Saturday, of the 1,19,410 idols immersed, 5,183 were made of PoP from four zones, while the data for number of PoP idols from four other zones was unavailable.

On Thursday, with over 12,000 of them reported, South zone had seen the most number of PoP idols immersion. On Friday, Bommanahalli had the most PoP immersions with 714, while South zone again had the highest PoP immersions on Saturday, with 2,650.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganesha idols Ganesha idols immersed Ganesh Chathurthi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  