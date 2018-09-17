Home Cities Bengaluru

Man from Yeshwanthpur dies of illness, his wife, mother kill themselves later

Upset over her husband’s untimely death, a 42-year-old woman and her mother-in-law committed suicide by hanging themselves at their house in Muthyalanagar in Yeshwanthpur.

Published: 17th September 2018 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over her husband’s untimely death, a 42-year-old woman and her mother-in-law committed suicide by hanging themselves at their house in Muthyalanagar in Yeshwanthpur. The incident took place three days ago, but came to light only on Saturday evening after the house owner sensed a foul odour and alerted the police control room.

The deceased are Sheshapani (44), his wife Usha Nandini (42) and his mother Sudha Lakshmi (68). The family hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was living in the city for several years.The couple did not have children, and Sheshapani’s mother Lakshmi was staying with them. The trio had been running a tailoring shop at SBM Colony near JP Park in Yeshwanthpur.

Yeshwanthpur police said house owner Naveen Kumar, who lives on the first floor, sensed foul odour at 3.30 pm on Saturday and called the police. Police found the decomposed bodies of a man and two women in the living room of the house.Investigations revealed that Sheshapani had been suffering from an illness due to which his arms and legs were swollen and he was being treated in a hospital. However, on Thursday, he collapsed from his chair in the hall and died.

His grief-stricken wife and mother did not inform their relatives about his death, locked the house from the inside and hanged themselves.The bodies were shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital for autopsy. Initial reports indicated that Sheshapani’s death and the suicides took place on Thursday. No suicide note was found.

Nandini’s cousin Suresh Babu, who lives in Rajagopalanagar, has informed the police that “Sheshapani had been suffering a lot from his illness for a few months and Nandini had been offering poojas to Godess Amma instead of taking him for proper treatment in a hospital. They were also refusing to take anybody’s advice,” he said.The police are yet to verify the nature of illness Sheshapani  suffered from.

CALL HELPLINE

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to  Saturday from 10 am to 10pm, or 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  