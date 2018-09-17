Man from Yeshwanthpur dies of illness, his wife, mother kill themselves later

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over her husband’s untimely death, a 42-year-old woman and her mother-in-law committed suicide by hanging themselves at their house in Muthyalanagar in Yeshwanthpur. The incident took place three days ago, but came to light only on Saturday evening after the house owner sensed a foul odour and alerted the police control room.

The deceased are Sheshapani (44), his wife Usha Nandini (42) and his mother Sudha Lakshmi (68). The family hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was living in the city for several years.The couple did not have children, and Sheshapani’s mother Lakshmi was staying with them. The trio had been running a tailoring shop at SBM Colony near JP Park in Yeshwanthpur.

Yeshwanthpur police said house owner Naveen Kumar, who lives on the first floor, sensed foul odour at 3.30 pm on Saturday and called the police. Police found the decomposed bodies of a man and two women in the living room of the house.Investigations revealed that Sheshapani had been suffering from an illness due to which his arms and legs were swollen and he was being treated in a hospital. However, on Thursday, he collapsed from his chair in the hall and died.

His grief-stricken wife and mother did not inform their relatives about his death, locked the house from the inside and hanged themselves.The bodies were shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital for autopsy. Initial reports indicated that Sheshapani’s death and the suicides took place on Thursday. No suicide note was found.

Nandini’s cousin Suresh Babu, who lives in Rajagopalanagar, has informed the police that “Sheshapani had been suffering a lot from his illness for a few months and Nandini had been offering poojas to Godess Amma instead of taking him for proper treatment in a hospital. They were also refusing to take anybody’s advice,” he said.The police are yet to verify the nature of illness Sheshapani suffered from.

CALL HELPLINE

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm, or 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.