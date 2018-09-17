School bus operators in Bengaluru want parking lots

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Private school bus operators in the city on Sunday demanded parking space for their buses outside schools as well as reduction in road tax and fuel prices.

Speaking at a convention organised at the UVCE hall to highlight the issues they faced when ferrying school children, P S Shanmugam, president of Karnataka United School and Light Motor Vehicles Drivers Union said that despite assurances made by the state government, no steps have been taken to provide parking for their vehicles. “A gazette notification was issued on June 19, 2012, to provide parking and halting places for school cabs under the rules of Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 2012, but no steps have been taken so far to implement it,” he said.

The state government’s 2013-2014 budget had also assured a 50 per cent rebate on road tax for school vehicles but it has not been implemented, Shanmugam added.