Use intellect for the poor, CJI Dipak Mishra to National Law School of India University graduates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Class 11 student Bhuvanyaa Vijay was adjudged the best speaker at a national-level debate competition in 2011, former Chief Justice of India Venkatachaliah, a guest at the event, had remarked that she would make a great lawyer.

Seven years later, Bhuvanyaa was the recipient of 13 gold medals at the convocation ceremony of National Law School of India University held at the University of Agricultural Sciences here on Sunday. Incidentally, Justice Venkatachaliah was also present at the ceremony. “At that time, I had no plans to pursue law. It was very overwhelming for me to see him as one of the chief guests today,” said a beaming Bhuvanyaa after collecting her degree and medals.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Chancellor, NLSIU, Dipak Misra addressed the outgoing students. He advised students to look beyond their careers and utilise their intellect for the downtrodden. “Degrees from prestigious institutes and jobs in offices with towering reputations may sound great but at the other end, you may find the doors of inner peace and tranquillity closed,” he said.

The CJI announced that an auditorium would be constructed at NLSIU, which would be capable of hosting the convocation ceremony.The top three ranks in the BA, LLB (hons) course, in which 84 students graduated, were all secured by girls. A total of 35 students in the LLM (Master of Laws) course, and one student each in the LLM and LLD (Doctor of Law) courses also graduated, while 13 students received their PhDs, as did several students of distance education.

Bhuvanyaa is the topper of the institute’s BA, LLB programme. She was also the national Class 12 topper of ISC board examinations in 2013. She is currently pursuing a LAMP (legislative assistance for Member of Parliament) fellowship, and works as a legislative assistant for Madhya Pradesh MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. “After that, I will perhaps pursue some think tank-related work in India, and then higher studies in the US,” she said.

Shraddha Gome from Indore, who achieved second rank in the BA, LLB (hons) programme, also received 13 gold medals. Crediting her success to her parents, her batchmates and the faculty, she said, “Here, it was a very protective world. Now, life would be a challenge. I hope we can make a difference in the world with our work.”