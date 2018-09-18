Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man kills lover, leaves her kids homeless and starving

A 24-year-old man, who had killed his paramour and hounded her two children out of the house, was arrested by the KR Puram police on Sunday.

Published: 18th September 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 24-year-old man, who had killed his paramour and hounded her two children out of the house, was arrested by the KR Puram police on Sunday.The children had been sleeping in a Ganesha pandal and did not have any food for three days before the incident came to light on Thursday.

The arrested has been identified as K C Govind alias Anna, a resident of Ayyappanagar, who worked in a bakery.A senior police officer said the decomposed body of Lakshmi (32), a daily wage labourer, was found inside her house on Thursday after the house owner alerted the police after sensing a foul odour.
Police launched an investigation and were gathering information about Lakshmi’s family when neighbours found the children Keshav (10) and his brother Kishore (6).

When the neighbours enquired what happened and why they had been sleeping inside a Ganesha pandal for three days, the traumatised children did not respond properly. So, they took the children to the house owner and kept the children there.

When the owner talked about their mother’s death, they revealed that she was choked to death by Govind. The children also told him that Govind threatened to kill them if they disclose this to anyone, police said.
Scared, the children left the house without telling anyone and had been sleeping at a Ganesha pandal without any food. Meanwhile, Govind had escaped to his native place Bangarpet.The house owner then called the police officers and informed them that it was a case of murder. The police swung into action and arrested Govind.

MOTIVE FOR THE CRIME

During interrogation, Govind revealed that he killed Lakshmi as she was not giving her daily earnings to him. Upset over this, he choked her on Monday night. As the police did not find any external injuries on her body, they did not suspect that it was a case of murder.Preliminary investigation revealed that Lakshmi was not married and befriended Govind when they were working in Kaikondanahalli. Later, they entered into a relationship.  Earlier, she used to share her earnings with him, but recently stopped as she was not able to fund her children’s education.

COP’S HELPING HAND: SPENDS OWN MONEY ON FUNERAL

In a great humanitarian gesture, Police Sub-Inspector Srinivas Doddamani, who came to know that the two boys have no relatives, admitted them to a rehabilitation centre. He also spent his own money for the final rites of Lakshmi.

