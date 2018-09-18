Bruhat Bangalore Mahangara Palike to High Court: 309 structures removed voluntarily

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:THE Bruhat Bangalore Mahangara Palike (BBMP) on Monday informed the High Court that 309 unauthorised hoardings and structures had been voluntarily removed by the respective property owners across the city from September 1 till now.

BBMP’s counsel V Sreenidhi made this submission before a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas, which is hearing a batch of public interest petitions seeking directions to remove unauthorised hoardings, flexes, banners in the city.

The counsel explained that 107 such hoardings/structures were removed from September 1 to 7 and 202 of these were removed from September 7 till now. They were among the 1,987 unauthorised hoardings/structures for which no one has submitted documents to the civic body proving to have valid licences or permission for them. Still there are 1,600 unauthorised hoardings or structures, he added.

Taking note of this, the court said the authorities can adopt appropriate legal measures for the removal of those hoardings/structures. It includes the action to be taken under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Uday Holla submitted before the court that the objections to the new advertisement by-laws will be called soon, after its translation as it has to be notified in Kannada and English.The hearing was adjourned to October 1.