Doctor’s wife jumped to death in Bengaluru, techie tells cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The RR Nagar police probing into the case of Sonal Agarwal, who fell to her death from the fifth floor of an apartment complex on Sunday, have been told that she jumped to death from her neighbour’s flat. Sonal (26) fell to death from the fifth floor of the Mantri Alpine apartments on Uttarahalli main road on Sunday evening.

Prasad, a software engineer and Sonal’s neighbour, on Monday gave a statement before the police that she jumped from the window of his flat when he, along with his family members, were about to enter their house and that the gold, cash and keys found in Sonal’s innerwear belong to him.

A police officer said, “We are yet to find out why Sonal went to Prasad’s flat. She is believed to have taken valuables from Prasad’s flat. Prasad lives in flat no. 501 along with his wife, two kids and his father in-law while Sonal was living in flat no. 505 along with her husband Dr Avinash Agarwal, (29), and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and her sister.” “However, Dr Avinash, in his complaint has stated that he was having his bath when the incident occurred incident and has alleged foul play. Based on that, we have registered a murder case and further investigations are on,” police said.

“Prasad’s flat key was missing since a week and he had not filed any complaint thinking that his kids may have misplaced it. On Sunday evening as there was Ganesha festival celebrations in the ground floor of the building, Prasad and his family members were attending the cultural programme event. Sonal is suspected to have entered Prasad’s apartment using the missing key. We are also verifying the phone call records of Sonal and her husband,” police said.

Forensic experts have examined the crime spot as part of the investigation.The Agarwal couple hail from Chattisgarh and had recently shifted to the apartment. Avinash is practising at Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bengaluru. Soon after the incident, the celebrations in the apartment complex were stalled.

Speaking to Express, a resident said, “I had spoken to her just a few minutes before the incident. She was attending the celebrations and I saw her heading back to the flat. When I asked her why she was going back, she said she has to feed her son. She also told me that she would come back.”

Another resident said, “Her sister, who was watching the cultural programme, rushed to the spot and was crying frantically asking her to wake up. She was also crying out aloud stating her sister’s marriage was on the rocks.”

“On Wednesday, Prasad had organised a puja on the occassion of Ganesha Chaturthi. Sonal was also invited and she attended the celebrations,” another neighbour said.