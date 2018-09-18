Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Making living solely from the band not a reality’

Performing for the second time at Fandom, Gilly’s Redefined, Mumbai’s 20-year-old band, Blackstratblues, is all set to perform some of their new tunes in the city.

Published: 18th September 2018 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Performing for the second time at Fandom, Gilly’s Redefined, Mumbai’s 20-year-old band, Blackstratblues, is all set to perform some of their new tunes in the city. Warren Mendonsa, guitarist, founder of the band and the nephew of music composer Loy Mendonsa of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, talks to CE about what the band - also comprising Jai Row Kavi (drums), Adi Mistry (bass), and Beven Fonseca (keyboards) - is up to. 

“This is the second time we are playing at Gilly’s, and we are really looking forward to this, as the last time we played there was a lot of fun for both the band and the audience. We’re happy to be presenting some our new work this time,” says Warren, adding, “We are currently working on our fifth album, and we started recording a few weeks back in Mumbai. The basic tracks are done and are shaping up well. There is no deadline for the release, so it will be out when it is ready.”

He says that though there isn’t any particular inspiration behind their new album, the month he spent in New Zealand was fruitful on the songwriting front.Talking about performing in Bengaluru, he says, “The city has always been supportive, ever since our early days, and seems to really appreciate and understand what we do.”

Warren says that at this point, they are really appreciative of all the support they have received over the years, but making a living solely from the band is still not a reality. “All four of us are professional musicians who play with other artistes. As for competition, I think the more bands that are out there gigging, the better it is for the overall music scene.” 

