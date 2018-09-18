‘Terrible writers Must Read and write more’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Nikhil Pradhan who relased his debut book, Cold Truth, recently, talks to City Express about his favourite books, the advice he would give to writers, and much more.

Excerpts:

Your favourite book of all time and why? Could you quote a passage?

Desperation by Stephen King.

I love horror fiction and I am a life-long King fan. I was terrified of reading the book at night and I was also saddled with some weird, horrifying nightmares for its entire duration.

All in all it’s a fantastic book. My favourite line from Desperation is one that sheds light on the protagonist’s state of mind when he stumbles upon the unknown:

“How else could he go on, except with merciful incomprehension held before him like a shield? How could anyone?”

Your favourite fictional character and why?

Roland Deschain or the Gunslinger – the protagonist of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower series. While Roland initially comes across a little too much like Clint Eastwood’s The Man with No Name from the Sergio Leone movies, as the series unfolds, the real Roland emerges. You soon realise that he is someone who has gone through heartbreaks and is tackling grief in his own way. Facets of him are also reminiscent of Captain Ahab from Moby Dick whose quest overshadows all.

Roland Deschain is an incredible character and one who stands tall not only in the fantasy/horror genre but also in literature as a whole.

Few lines you got from a book, which you would never forget...

“Passion has little to do with euphoria and everything to do with patience. It is not about feeling good. It is about endurance. Like patience, passion comes from the same Latin root: pati. It does not mean to flow with exuberance. It means to suffer” – House of Leaves by Mark Z Danielewski.

I believe that passion is closely linked to effort rather than some magical epiphany that leads to success. That’s why those lines will always stay with me.

Five top books released in 2017, according to you...

The End of Advertising by Andrew Essex.

Sleeping Beauties by Stephen & Owen King

Persepolis Rising by James SA Corey

Bombay Fever by Sidin Vadukut

Borne by Jeff Vandermeer

One book you would want a first edition of and why?

Carrie by Stephen King. This was the book that changed King’s life and changed the shape of modern horror and thriller writing. It would be like getting my hands on the first book Gutenberg printed.

Which author would you like to have tea with and what would you talk about?

I know this is beginning to sound predictable but Stephen King, hands down. If I got the chance to have tea with him, I’m not sure if I’d ask him anything. I’d probably just end up talking about how much he has influenced the way I think and write, and end up embarrassing myself!

One advice you would give to your favourite author, and one you would give to terrible writers.

My advice to my favourite author: Write more, please?

My advice to terrible writers: If you think you are a terrible writer, stop thinking that. Just read, read, read and write, write, write. And if you find writing and reading fun, then to hell with everybody else! You are a writer and that’s just fantastic.

Which books would you take with you on a solo holiday?

My practical list: A book that helps me understand the language & the Lonely Planet guide for that location.

My not so practical list: The Eye of the Storm by Patrick White. I’ve had that book in my library for a long, long time and I’ve never gotten around to reading it.

Your one guilty-pleasure read...

The Dragon Age books by David Gaider. Game tie-in books aren’t given enough merit and I love the Dragon Age PC games. I’m enthralled by the world and characters that Gaider has created.

One fictional character you go to when you need a friend...

Tintin! I always had my nose in Tintin comic books when I was growing up and even today when I open one up, I feel very comforted.

What is one quality of a book you wish people would have?

I wish more people were interesting enough for me constantly wanting to ask them “What happened next?” That’s a quality great books have.