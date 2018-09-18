Three Bengaluru men behind bars for peddling weed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Three men were arrested in two cases by the Whitefield Division Police on Sunday for selling ganja around Marathahalli, Mahadevpura and surrounding areas. In total, 5.9 kg of the contraband was seized from them.

In one incident, following a tip-off, police raided the house of 35-year-old Venkataramana, a native of Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh, seized 2.2 kg of ganja and arrested him. Venkataramana used to transport and sell the weed by concealing them in biscuit packets and boxes.

In another incident, Mahadevapura police arrested two men at B Narayanapura and seized 3.7 kg of ganja from them. The arrested are Rihan (35), a resident of Ulsoor, and Narayanaswamy (45), a resident of Nayandahalli. The duo hails from Chintamani taluk. They were standing near a private college and attempting to sell drugs to students.They were arrested after locals alerted the police.