3,000 postcards sent to MPs demanding suburban railway in Bengaluru 

Suburban railways have been a long standing demand of a number of Bengalureans, especially those who work in the IT sector.

Published: 19th September 2018 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens for Bengaluru say that 800 postcards have been sent from school children to officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A postcard campaign started by the civic group Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) with regard to the suburban railways has got massive response since it kicked off on September 10. The campaign required citizens to send postcards to the four sitting Lok Sabha MPs, as well as the two MPs from the Rajya Sabha from the Bengaluru region, asking them to press the demand with Piyush Goyal, Union Railway Minister.

Over 3,000 postcards were sent to the MPs with each MP getting around 500 postcards, according to Tara Krishnaswamy, member, CfB. “Most people made sure that their families and friends also got involved. While each of them were required to send one postcard each, many of them bought around 25 to 30 postcards. There were those who even sent 100 to 200. Even school children got involved and sent 800 postcards. Senior citizens were also part of the campaign,” adds Tara, who herself sent her postcard through a post office on Bannerghatta Road.

Suburban railways have been a long standing demand of a number of Bengalureans, especially those who work in the IT sector. An online campaign was started by CfB, called the #ModaliTrainBeku, that has been running for a few months now.

“It is sort of a hashtag-meets-postcard campaign since our ‘#ModaliTrainBeku’ campaign demands were also met through postcards,” adds Tara. Such was the level of enthusiasm that while many small post offices did not have postcards, people went to bigger offices to get them, adds Tara.

Members of other citizens groups, such as Bellandur Jothege, Whitefield Rising and Malleswaram Swabhimana also participated in the postcard campaign. As many as 100 postcards were sent from Chennai too by working professionals who travel here for work every week.

