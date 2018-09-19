Home Cities Bengaluru

Gold company Managing Director held on charges of taking plunder

Published: 19th September 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed in front of Attica Gold Company at its Queen’s Road office in the city when Magadi police arrested Bommanahalli Babu, its founder and managing director, on the charge of borrowing stolen gold. The supporters of Babu attacked policemen when Babu was forced to sit in a police vehicle. They then tried to attack media photographers and cameramen who were covering the arrest, a police officer from Magadi said. 

“Bommanahalli Babu, along with two women staffers, has been arrested by a special team headed by Magadi Circle Inspector Shabharish and we are interrogating him in three cases, including a dacoity reported in Tavarekere Police limits,” Ramesh B, superintendent of police, Ramanagaram, told The New Indian Express.

Circle Inspector Shabarish said, “Babu along with Vasantha Kumari, an additional director, and Bhavani, assets manager, of Attica Gold Company, has been arrested. We are producing them before the court to seek police custody for interrogation. A week ago, a notice was issued to Babu based on the court order. He failed to reply to the notice and then the court ordered arresting Babu immediately.” 

Two robberies and a dacoity case were registered in Magadi Circle police limits and a special team had arrested the robbers — Vinod, Abhilash and Madhu, all residents of Nelamangala. During interrogation, the three had confessed that they had pledged the booty with Attica Gold Company. The staff at Attica did not ask about the gold ornaments weighing 108 grams. The three accused had pledged these ornaments to take money in exchange. Based on credible information, a raid was conducted last Sunday and 92 grams of the gold pledged was seized immediately. The other, 16.6 grams are yet to be recovered, Shabarish said. 

