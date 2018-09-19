House of Operation Lotus ‘kingpin’ raided in Bengaluru, documents seized   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police on Tuesday conducted a raid at the residence of Uday Gowda alias Uday K M, based on a search warrant from a lower court, in connection with a case of allegedly trying to encroach a property by creating fake documents. Three days ago, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged that three to four persons known for running casinos were engaged in Operation Lotus to dislodge the coalition government and Gowda, a civil contractor, is said to be a kingpin of the four.

A senior police officer from Cubbon Park said that a case was registered against Gowda in Cubbon Park police station in 2017 under section 420 (cheating), 468 ( forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 IPC (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record).

A special team conducted a raid on Vishal Palace in Malleswaram and seized some documents. The police also searched Gowda’s associates K P Naidu and K V Nehru’s residence in Dollars Colony and found photocopies of the documents pertaining to the case.

“Uday Gowda and his associate Naidu allegedly created forged documents and tried to encroach Neelagiri’s Properties on Brigade Road and a complaint has been filed by the original property owner. Meanwhile, the duo had obtained a bail in the case so we could not arrest the accused. A series of notices were issued to him to appear before the police and produce original documents, so we had obtained a permission from the court and conducted the raid. The duo are currently absconding”, the police officer added.