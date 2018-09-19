Local gangs show their might by vandalising cars in Bengaluru

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Local gangs have been engaging in vandalism to show their superiority in the city. Acting under the influence, these gangs have now started frequenting other areas. According to the City Crime Report Bureau, 15 cases have been registered this year under the Goonda Act to reduce such incidents. According to K Ajay Kumar, ACP, control room, these cases are usually seen in the east and north zones of Bengaluru, with one case each in the west and south zones.

According to ACP (West) Bijay Kumar Singh, these incidents happen past 12 am and till 3am in the morning. “At least four people from a gang carry out such activities. Alcohol is the main cause, but gang wars are also a reason,” he says.

Vandalising up to 15-20 parked vehicles in an area, ACP (East) Seemanth Kumar Singh says that gang rivalries and fights happen over alcohol. “Some gangs want to show their power. But we have found a solution to this — strict patrolling in these areas and thorough checking of two-wheelers, especially if they are travelling in groups at night,” he says.

“Areas such as Kodugehalli and DJ Halli Police Station limits are some areas where these cases have been seen,” Seemanth Kumar adds. Since cases have reduced. “They do this when they feel that cops are not noticing them, but we have CCTV cameras to keep a close watch on them,” he says. Due to these incidences, four hoysalas take rounds of areas with local bars past midnight, Seemanth Kumar adds.