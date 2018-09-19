Home Cities Bengaluru

Owner of education institution falls to death from fourth floor of service apartment

A senior police officer said the deceased Vishwas Patil hailed from Maharashtra, and he had come to the city on September 15 to attend his friend’s son’s marriage.

Published: 19th September 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 62-year-old owner of an Maharashtra-based educational institution fell to his death from the 4th floor of an service apartment in Mahadevapura on Sunday night. The incident came to light on Monday after the security staffers found the body lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police.  He runs a couple of educational institutions in Maharashtra.

A senior police officer said the deceased Vishwas Patil hailed from Maharashtra, and he had come to the city on September 15 to attend his friend’s son’s marriage. His friend’s family had booked a 4th flour flat of a service apartment for him.

On Sunday, he attended the marriage ceremony and later went to his flat. After reaching his accommodation, he sat on the balcony and started consuming alcohol, the officer said.In the footage captured by a CCTV camera, at 2.30 am, he lost his balance and fell down. No one noticed the body till Monday afternoon as he fell on the isolated side of the building.

The police, who conducted spot inspection, concluded that he accidentally fell down under the influence of alcohol. They also found alcohol bottles on the balcony. The body was shifted to Bowring Hospital and doctors also confirmed that he was drunk. The family of Patil came to the city on Tuesday and received the body.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Education institution Owner of educational institution dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju