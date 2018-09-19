Owner of education institution falls to death from fourth floor of service apartment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 62-year-old owner of an Maharashtra-based educational institution fell to his death from the 4th floor of an service apartment in Mahadevapura on Sunday night. The incident came to light on Monday after the security staffers found the body lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. He runs a couple of educational institutions in Maharashtra.

A senior police officer said the deceased Vishwas Patil hailed from Maharashtra, and he had come to the city on September 15 to attend his friend’s son’s marriage. His friend’s family had booked a 4th flour flat of a service apartment for him.

On Sunday, he attended the marriage ceremony and later went to his flat. After reaching his accommodation, he sat on the balcony and started consuming alcohol, the officer said.In the footage captured by a CCTV camera, at 2.30 am, he lost his balance and fell down. No one noticed the body till Monday afternoon as he fell on the isolated side of the building.

The police, who conducted spot inspection, concluded that he accidentally fell down under the influence of alcohol. They also found alcohol bottles on the balcony. The body was shifted to Bowring Hospital and doctors also confirmed that he was drunk. The family of Patil came to the city on Tuesday and received the body.