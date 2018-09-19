Racer first from state to complete PanAfrican Rally

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:Racer Abdul Wahid Tanveer from Mysuru has brought laurels to the city with his glorious achievement in the recently-concluded PanAfrica Rally. He became the first moto contender from the state to reach the first position in Enduro class (one of the stages in the race) and to finish the rally in the eighth position.The rally was held between September 8 and 15 in Morocco.

Speaking to City Expess, the 27-year-old says, “This was my first PanAfrica Rally and second international rally. I was happy to come top in the Enduro Class and it was a great experience which gives me more confidence for my future racing challenges.”

“The rally held in Morocco had several stages where we needed to use road-book navigation to find our way in the desert. There were no GPS facilities yet we covered nearly over 2,000 km during six days of the rally,” he adds.

Tanveer who grew up in Mysuru did his schooling from the St Matthias School and graduated from SBRR Mahajana College. “I had a great passion for racing from childhood and my parents supported me to take it up. Later on, I started to get training from the professionals which helped me gain skills and expertise in the sport. I have also been to Spain for training,” says Tanveer.

Tanveer became the MRF Mogrip FMSCI National Super Cross Champion in 2016. He had also taken part in the Merzouga Rally which was his first international race. Sharing his future plans, he says, “The PanAfrica rally gave me a big boost and I have now gained more confidence to participate in the 2019 Dakar Rally which is scheduled to be held in January next year.”

About PanAfrica Rally

The PanAfrica Rally is one of the most exciting, attractive and spectacular events in the racing scene. The rally has a mix of fast and sandy stages where riders need to use road-book navigation to find their way in the desert. Morocco, where the rally is organised, offers the most varied types of terrain with its fast and sandy tracks, areas of dunes and also navigation, for organising such an event.

Tanveer gets Grand welcome

On his arrival on Monday, his friends and family gave him a grand welcome. His friends held a bike rally from the Ring Road till his residence where he was accorded a ceremonially welcome by his family members. “I was overwhelmed by all the love and affection shown by my well wishers, friends and family. I am indebted by all the unconditional love. I thank all those who were so supportive and guided me at every stage,” says Abdul Wahid Tanveer.