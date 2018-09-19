Role of caretaker crucial for Alzheimer’s patient

K Rathna By

BENGALURU:Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI), Mysuru Chapter is conducting a series of programmes to educate people about Alzheimer’s disease. It has been imparting awareness, conducting educative programmes, workshops, memory walks, walkathons and several other events for the patient caregivers in Mysuru.

There are around 2,500 patients suffering from dementia-related problems in Mysuru. Some are being treated at residential care centres and hospitals but many are not getting the care and concern of the caregivers or their families. Many a times these cases are neglected by the family caregivers, including educated people, as there is lack of awareness. Hence, it would be worthy to create awareness among the caregivers.

In an interview with City Express, Dr Hanumanthachar Joshi, president of ARDSI,Mysuru chapter, who is also a member of Medical Scientific Advisory Panel, Alzheimer’s Disease International (UK), has shared the details about challenges, symptoms and tips to overcome the disease. Dr Joshi is also serving as principal of Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy, Mysuru. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

What is dementia? In what way does it effect its victim?

Dementia is a syndrome characterised by a disturbance of multiple brain functions, including memory, thinking, orientation, comprehension, calculation, learning capacity, language, and judgment. Consciousness is not clouded. The impairments of cognitive function are commonly accompanied and occasionally preceded, by deterioration in emotional control, social behaviour, or motivation. 70 per cent Alzheimer disease is the most common form of dementia and possibly contributes to 60 of cases.

Dementia can affect a person in different ways, and the progression of the disease depends upon the impact of the disease itself and the person’s personality and state of health.

Which age group people are more vulnerable to Alzheimer disease (AD)?

AD is characterised by a progressive decline in cognitive function. Most patients develop AD after the age of 65 years or more, with a progressive decline in memory, thinking, language and learning capacity. The risk of developing AD reaches 50 per cent for individuals beyond the age of 85 years. The disease often starts with mild symptoms and ends with severe brain damage. People with dementia lose their abilities at different rates. As per the World Health Organisation 2012 report about 35.6 million people are living in dementia worldwide. As the world population ages, the frequency is expected to double by 2030 and triple by 2050. Neither health care nor financial systems are prepared to face the magnitude of the situation.

Stages of AD

In the early stage of Alzheimer’s, the person will begin to notice changes in memory, thinking or reasoning that interfere with daily life. Though they will still be able to perform many of the daily responsibilities or routines, these tasks may become more difficult over time.

Middle stage: As the disease progresses into the middle stage, significant details about oneself and family may still be recalled, but gaps in memory and thinking are noticeable and assistance with daily tasks is required.

Late stage: In the late stage of the disease, losses include the abilities to communicate (example respond to the environment and carry on a conversation) and, eventually, control movement.Assistance or supervision is required to complete most daily personal care, including eating or going to the toilet. Reflexes will become abnormal, muscles grow rigid and swallowing becomes impaired.