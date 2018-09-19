Home Cities Bengaluru

Sustainable solutions to end poverty, migration

A grove of 100 trees provides sustainable income to a family of four and ensures that they do not need to migrate to urban areas from their rural communities in search of food or livelihood.

Published: 19th September 2018 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Raj Mohan with villagers at a site

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:With the aim to end poverty, hunger and rural migration, companies have been engaging in an initiative called the Sustainable Green Initiative (SGI), where fruit tree planted in homesteads, farm bundhs and as part of agroforestry can help increase food, nutrition and income levels of small and marginal farmers. While already operational in Lalitpur District of Bundelkhand, UP; Sunderbans, West Bengal; Chamasarie, Dehradun; and the Mewat region of Palwal and Nuh Districts, the initiative is all set to come to Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

“Our approach is to provide all plant, fertiliser and pest control solutions with guidance to help the farmers transition into agroforestry,” says Raj Mohan, a team member of SGI.With over 4 lakh fruit trees being nurtured in the Delhi NCR area as part of CSR activities, the initiative is seen in lands owned by farmers or in community-owned lands like orphanages and old-age homes. In these spaces, a sapling planted and nurtured for three years grows into a tree that can provide sustained nourishment and/or income to the beneficiary for 40-50 years or more, says Raj.

A grove of 100 trees provides sustainable income to a family of four and ensures that they do not need to migrate to urban areas from their rural communities in search of food or livelihood. Intercropping with seasonal vegetables adds to their livelihood by providing fresh produce. In 2013, SGI planted and nurtured over 5 lakh trees across Karnataka, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi NCR in 75 sites. Funds for tree planting is raised by individuals, businesses and other social organisations.

