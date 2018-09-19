UBHL ex-director wants sale of assets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the Official Liquidator, the Enforcement Directorate and the United Breweries (Holdings) Limited (UBHL), to file written submissions on an application filed by Manmohan Singh Kapur, an erstwhile director of UBHL, seeking directions to appoint an Empowered Committee/Court Commissioner, comprising of a retired judge of the Supreme Court, to monitor and supervise the sale of the assets of the UBHL and to deposit the proceeds of such sale before the court.

In the application, Kapur had also prayed to the court to direct that assets of the UBHL be attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A division bench asked the Official Liquidator and ED to file written submissions, after a question was raised during the hearing whether the court can allow such an application when the criminal proceedings under the PML Act and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance are going on. The court adjourned the hearing to October 1.