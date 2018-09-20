Home Cities Bengaluru

25 passport forgery cases in three years at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

Most of these cases are people who have criminal cases against them, and do not want to approach the Indian Embassy as it is a time-consuming process.

Published: 20th September 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

As document verfication is not an option at the airport, passengers are able to get away with fake passports

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru saw 11 cases of passport forgeries at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) last year, and four cases till May of this year, but there seems to be no system in place to single out lawbreakers travelling with illegal documents.

Before the introduction of data stored in the computerised system, one of the ways in which passports were forged was by starting a new bank account using a rental agreement of the same person, but with a different name. The individual is then able to apply for a passport with a different identity.

“At present, the only challenge they have is in fingerprinting. But with no physical verification of these documents at the airport, individuals continue to travel freely from the city,” says lawyer Shakeeb Mohammed, who says he has seen at least three cases this year of people who were trying to abscond from the country and were successfully able to do so.

Most of these cases are people who have criminal cases against them, and do not want to approach the Indian Embassy as it is a time-consuming process. This is also one of the main reasons why illegal passports are getting forged in the first place, according to Shakeeb.

Sub-inspector Varun Kumar at the Airport Police Station says that there have been over 25 cases of passport forgery in the last three years, and only two cases have been convicted so far in the same time period. “They are booked under cheating and under the Passport Act 1967. They will be convicted for seven years,” he says.Security officials at KIA were unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Passport forgery Bengaluru airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina