Bengaluru teen commits suicide on being forced to go to school

The deceased, Darshan R, was studying in Class 8 in Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after his parents forced him to go to school. The boy hanged himself at his house in Rajagopalnagar near Laggere on Tuesday. The deceased, Darshan R, was studying in Class 8 in Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. Darshan’s father Raju works as a mechanic in a factory in Peenya Industrial area and his mother Lakshmi runs a tea stall.

Police said, “The incident took place in the afternoon. His parents were at work and his sister had gone to school. Darshan’s mother returned from work and found his body hanging from the roof. She alerted her neighbours, who informed Rajagopalnagar police. The body was shifted to Victoria hospital and the postmortem was conducted on Wednesday.” He has not left any suicide note.

Raju, in his statement to the police, said, “Darshan had come home a week ago to celebrate Ganesha festival. He also wanted to get his Aadhaar card done. He was supposed to go to an Aadhaar centre for enrolment on Wednesday. When we asked him to go to school, he told us that he did not wanted to go to school.”Earlier too Darshan was not very keen on going to school. But his mother had convinced him and sent him to Tumakuru, police said.

