Dedicated phone line for students to share woes

The line will also have auto record facility, Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda said.

Published: 20th September 2018 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, a dedicated phone line will be set up for school and college students to share their grievances. The line will also have auto record facility, Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda said. “Many students have been calling me on my personal number to share their grievances. I am getting such calls almost one every 10 minutes,” he said here on Wednesday

According to him, most calls are made by the students of Visvesvaraya Technological University. “Sometimes I am forced to switch off my phone during important meetings because of the continuous phone calls,” he said.

“Not just students, even faculty members from different universities are calling me to complain about officials. Considering  this, I have decided to a set up a dedicated phone line to hear the grievances of students and teachers. My office staff will note down the grievances and hand it over to me. In case of serious complaints, I will personally listen to the recording and contact the students,” the minister added.

‘Need full-time principal secretary’

It has been almost a year since the Higher Education Department got a full-time principal secretary. Speaking about it, Devegowda said, “It has become difficult for me to run the department without a full-time principal secretary. I have even brought this issue to the CM’s notice. He has assured to resolve the issue in the next 10 days.”

