Filling potholes in a day practically impossible, say BBMP engineers after Karnataka High Court warning

The potholes, which resurface, especially when it rains, are one of the major reasons for road accidents and slow moving traffic.

Published: 20th September 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court’s Divisional Bench headed by Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari has told BBMP officials to fill all potholes within a day but BBMP engineers feel it is practically impossible do it in such a short span of time.

The potholes, which resurface, especially when it rains, are one of the major reasons for road accidents and slow moving traffic. The High Court is now focusing on potholes in BBMP limits. BBMP engineers in each zone, have been pulled up by their senior officials and have been asked to work during night too.  
One of the BBMP engineers, on condition of anonymity, told The New Indian Express that it is practically impossible to fill potholes within a day. “There are many reasons — Bengaluru roads are busy most of the time in the day, which means we get time only during night. The bitumin mixture which has to be filled, has to be heated up for a minimum eight hours, only then it will be able to stick to the base, otherwise it will come out. It has to undergo many processes to get filled. We need minimum one week to fill potholes, provided there is no rain,’’ he said.

Traffic Expert Prof M N Sreehari blamed the BBMP engineers for the condition of roads. “Filling potholes or maintaining roads is a routine process but engineers make it a seasonal activity. Also, they do it like patch work. BBMP engineers haven’t assessed the number of potholes in Bengaluru. There are a lot of ptholes potholes and filling them scientifically needs more time.  

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said, “If there are potholes on the road that come under defect liability period, the concerned asphalt contractor has to fill it. Else, we outsource it to the contractor who will fill potholes. We find it difficult only when it rains, otherwise our people are doing it on a routine basis,’’ he said.

