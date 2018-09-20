Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC extends deadline to Monday to make Bengaluru pothole-free

The city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike informed the High Cout that it has filled 898 potholes so far. 

Published: 20th September 2018 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has filled up total 898 potholes in all eight zones across the city since yesterday.

It has also informed the court that it is yet to fill up 2,172 potholes across the city.

Taking note of it, a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice SG Pandit gave time to BBMP till Monday to make city free from potholes.

On Wednesday, HC orally asked the BBMP to fill up all potholes by Thursday. Accordingly, BBMP filed an affidavit before the court on the progress of filling potholes since yesterday.

