Pre-school orders parent to send helper to manage ‘hyper’ child

BENGALURU:In a shocking incident, a two year, two-month-old girl who was enrolled at Chimes Montessori in Basavanagudi was asked to leave school after her parents protested for being asked to send a helper along with the child.

In a complaint to the Karnataka State Commission for Child Rights (KSCPCR), Mahesh YS, who works for an NGO, said that his daughter, who was admitted to the pre-school in June ‘18, was cornered, and the school “failed to follow a child-centric approach and were exclusionary in their methods by cancelling the admission of the child.” “The school asked us to pay an amount of `1 lakh immediately, and we obliged since it is a common practice in all schools. However, we were not prepared for what was next,” says Mahesh.

After three months, the school authorities asked him to send a helper along to take care of the girl. “I asked them what the use of paying `1 lakh was if I had to also hire a helper” questions Mahesh.He also says that most parents ‘blindly comply’ with the directive from the school of sending along a helper. “I refused. In turn, my child was branded as ‘hyper’. I was taken aback that a school, which is supposed to help children socalise and learn, has totally abdicated its responsibility,” adds Mahesh. The school then cancelled the child’s admission and refunded the amount.

Y Mariswamy, chairperson, KSCPCR, says, “We will soon issue summons to the school management and officials of the education department. We will also take the opinion of the department on the matter.”

He adds, “Children are meant to play and get hyper. This is no reason for parents being forced to remove their child from a school. We will try our best to sort out the matter, and will like to hear what the school has to say, and will send them a notification soon.”City Express tried to reach out to the school on the matter, but authorities said they would not be able to comment immediately.