Home Cities Bengaluru

Pre-school orders parent to send helper to manage ‘hyper’ child

After three months, the school authorities asked him to send a helper along to take care of the girl.

Published: 21st September 2018 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:In a shocking incident, a two year, two-month-old girl who was enrolled at Chimes Montessori in Basavanagudi was asked to leave school after her parents protested for being asked to send a helper along with the child.

In a complaint to the Karnataka State Commission for Child Rights (KSCPCR), Mahesh YS, who works for an NGO, said that his daughter, who was admitted to the pre-school in June ‘18, was cornered, and the school “failed to follow a child-centric approach and were exclusionary in their methods by cancelling the admission of the child.” “The school asked us to pay an amount of `1 lakh immediately, and we obliged since it is a common practice in all schools. However, we were not prepared for what was next,” says Mahesh.

After three months, the school authorities asked him to send a helper along to take care of the girl. “I asked them what the use of paying `1 lakh was if I had to also hire a helper” questions Mahesh.He also says that most parents ‘blindly comply’ with the directive from the school of sending along a helper. “I refused. In turn, my child was branded as ‘hyper’. I was taken aback that a school, which is supposed to help children socalise and learn, has totally abdicated its responsibility,” adds Mahesh. The school then cancelled the child’s admission and refunded the amount.

Y Mariswamy, chairperson, KSCPCR, says, “We will soon issue summons to the school management and officials of the education department. We will also take the opinion of the department on the matter.”
He adds, “Children are meant to play and get hyper. This is no reason for parents being forced to remove their child from a school. We will try our best to sort out the matter, and will like to hear what the school has to say, and will send them a notification soon.”City Express tried to reach out to the school on the matter, but authorities said they would not be able to comment immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash