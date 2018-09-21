Special investigation team gets custody of Narendra Dhabolkar murder accused

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the journalist Gauri Lankesh assassination, has taken into its custody Sharad Kalaskar, the alleged shooter in the killing of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, after it found that he is linked to the former case as well.The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested Kalaskar last month along with Vaibhav Raut and Sudhanva Gondhlekar in connection with the seizure of arms and ammunition. It was suspected that Kalaskar was the one who shot Dabholkar.

Armed with a body warrant from a Pune sessions court, the SIT official brought Kalaskar to city on Thursday and produced him before the special court. The SIT officials submitted before the court that during investigation, it was revealed that Kalaskar had played a major role in the Gauri murder case too.

They suspect that he had provided the weapon used in the murder of Gauri and was in possession of the weapon after the killing. They have sought his custody for 20 days for interrogation. The special court granted SIT the custody of Kalaskar for 20 days and also extend the custody of Sudhanva Gondhalekar for another 10 days.