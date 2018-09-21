Survey: Women corporates ‘fear’ top jobs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:It is a well-known fact that there are few women at senior, executive-level positions in the corporate sector. However, a recent survey — VoiceNow Survey, 2018 — points out that even if women do get an opportunity to take on a coveted position, chances are that most will shy away due to “fear”.

“The survey shows women feel discomfort with power. The biggest reason for this is the possible disruption while creating a balance between their work lives and family lives,” says Dr Sujitha Karnad, founder, CEO, Sekai Solutions Pvt Ltd, which conducted the survey.

Called the VoiceNow Survey, 2018, it had 369 respondents, of whom around 80 per cent are from Bengaluru.The findings were released on Tuesday. Their backgrounds range from those working in IT, manufacturing to banking. Sujitha says, “As many as 63 per cent of the respondents said they did not feel comfortable taking up more senior roles.” She adds that one also needs to understand that there are a lot of factors that go into these findings. One is the “pervasive guilt” that women feel when taking up such roles. “This refers to the guilt a woman feels towards what she may consider neglecting her family duties due to traditional conditioning and the guilt she feels as a result of societal or family pressure,” says Sujitha.

Around 70 per cent of the respondents feel this pervasive guilt when taking up or thinking to take up such roles in an organisation, adds Sujitha. She adds that there is a need for mentoring and training women employees to create a shift in their mindset. “More women need coaching and mentorship.

At top positions, it is usually an ‘old boys club’ and network. First of all, there are not too many opportunities, and if an opportunity arises, women need that one mentor who will ‘sponsor’ them,” she adds.Although many offices have a number of measures to make things easier for women in corporate, flexibility does not always work, the survey says. “Around 38 percent of the women surveyed say that taking advantage of flexible policies has a negative impact on their careers, and they may be regarded ‘less committed’,” it says.