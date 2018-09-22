Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru-Mysuru six lane project faces further delay

It's been five months since a contract was signed between the NHAI and the contractor Dilip Buildcon to convert the existing four-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway into a six-lane one.

Published: 22nd September 2018 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre's ambitious plan to connect Bengaluru and Mysuru via road within 90 minutes is likely to take much longer. It's been five months since a contract was signed between the National Highways Authority of  India (NHAI) and the contractor Dilip Buildcon to convert the existing four-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway into a six-lane one apart from four service lanes.

But the project has not made much progress. For, a mandatory clearance certificate from the  Forest department for a stretch of the road through its land is not coming through.

The access controlled road for the Rs 4,915-crore project has been designed such that the vehicles can easily ply at 100km/hr.  To ensure speedy completion, the117-km route was split into two packages: a 56-km Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section and a 61-km Nidaghatta-Mysuru section. Since it emerged as the lowest bidder for the tender called, the Bhopal-based firm was selected to implement both the packages on April 20.A highly placed government source said that the project requires 725 hectares of land in total. "Nearly 70 per cent of the required land has been acquired by the NHAI. It is mandatory to acquire 80 per cent of land before the work on any project begins. However, land acquisition is not the main issue here. Nearly 30 hectares of land pass through the land belonging to the Forest department at Ramanagara and  Mandya. It is not a sensitive land but patches where  people have built huts,," he said.

The project can progress only if the Forest department gives NHAI the green signal to utilise the 30 hectares of land. It would also ensure it is in possession of the mandatory 80 per cent land before the project commences," the source  added. "Many official letters have been exchanged and meetings held between the NHAI and the  Forest department but   nothing seems to happen," another official added.

The other pockets of land required are 26 hectares  belonging to Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Limited which  they have now denotified after a High Court verdict three months ago was given in favour of NHAI and parcels of land  where houses for the poor have been constructed under a  State government scheme along the Bengaluru-Mysuru road.

"The Railways has given its consent already to NHAI to  construct four Road Over Bridges above the Railway line  along the route," he said.If the forest clearance comes through, the project can commence next month and the six-lane will be in place by  October 2020, the source said.  "A new agreement needs to be inked with Dilip Buildcon. It will be given 2.5 years to complete it but the contractor is capable of completing it  within two years," the source added.  

According to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests,  Karnataka,  Punati Sridhar,  "The Deputy Conservator of  Forests at Ramanagara had submitted their report to his office but the nodal officer wanted some clarifications. The proposal from our side will be sent to the government next  week."  Mandya District Conservator of Forests has already  completed his submitted his proposal to the government  regarding the land needed there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru-Mysuru road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash