Hotel owner murdered by wife, paramour in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old hotel owner was bludgeoned to death by his wife and her paramour at their house on Friday evening. The incident took place at Nehru Nagar in Sheshadripuram. The deceased is Santhosh Shetty, a native of Mangaluru. He was running a small eatery near his house. The police arrested his wife Annapurneshwari and her paramour Prakash.

According to police, Shetty came home at 4.30pm under the influence of alcohol. Annapurneshwari picked up a quarrel with him and in a fit of rage she called Prakash and both attacked him with a blunt weapon.

Shetty and Annapurneshwari’s son Nagarjun, who noticed the incident, alerted the police. Based on his complaint, the duo was nabbed. The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained.