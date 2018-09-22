Home Cities Bengaluru

Pothole diktat: BBMP clocking extra hours to meet Karntaka High Court deadline

Under pressure to fill every pothole in the city by Monday, as directed by the High Court, BBMP took up the work in all the eight zones.

Published: 22nd September 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP workers fill potholes near Richmond Town in Bengaluru on Friday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP’s) pothole filling drive caused congestions on several roads, the civic body is trying to finish most of the work during the night.

Under pressure to fill every pothole in the city by Monday, as directed by the High Court, BBMP took up the work in all the eight zones. However, the workers then encountered another problem — the ongoing work would cause traffic jams. Such jams were seen on Friday at Richmond town.

So, BBMP has decided to target the night time to carry out most of the work. At 9 pm on Friday, Mayor Sampath Raj and other officials were supervising the work below the flyover near National College at Basavanagudi.

“We find it far more convenient to do the work during the night. If we do this work during the day, considering the traffic here, the road would get totally jammed and even our work rate gets affected. We end up achieving only 10 per cent of progress,” said BBMP Engineer-in-Chief MR Venkatesh. He added that in some zones the work would go on the entire night.

In addition, BBMP workers and officials won’t take their holiday and will continue to work on Sunday, as it is the day before the High Court’s deadline.On Friday, until 7.30 pm, as per the BBMP, 517 potholes were filled up, with 1,655 potholes yet to be filled. Officials have expressed confidence that they would be able to achieve the HC deadline. Mahadevpura has the most yet-unfilled potholes with 578. A total of 356 unfilled potholes are reportedly on major roads.

