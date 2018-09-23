Man ends life over non-payment of children's school fees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unable to pay his children’s school fees, a 42-year-old employee of a marketing company committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a residential building at Bharathinagar on Friday.

The deceased is Syed Shamim, a resident of HBR Layout in Hennur who was working as a computer operator in a private company in Ulsoor. He married Kathija a few years ago and the couple have two daughters.

Police said the incident took place early morning when Shamim had come to the office located in an apartment premise on MM Lane. He jumped from the fourth floor. The security guards rushed him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Shamim had not been going to work for several years and his relatives were paying the school fees of his daughters. Upset over this, Kathija forced him to join work. He recently joined a company as a computer operator and he is said to have discussed with his relatives that he could not handle the pressure of family and financing his daughters’ education. This led him to take this extreme step, police said.