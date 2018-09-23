Woman, paramour held for husband’s murder in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Yelahanka New Town police have solved a murder case of a construction worker, Sagai Raj, with the arrest of his wife and her paramour. The incident was reported on Thursday.

The accused Mamatha and Appu were in relationship and Raj had married Mamatha as his second wife. Mamatha (23) is a resident of Veeranapalya and Appu Subramani (24) from Yelahanka.

Police said that Sagai Raj (31), who hailed from Tamil Nadu, was married to Mamatha five years ago after separating from his first wife as they did not have children. Mamatha’s parents, who came to know that she was love with Appu, had forced her to marry Raj.After the marriage, she continued the relationship with Appu and Raj, who came to know of this, started quarrelling with her and warned her to stay away from Appu.

Upset over this, Mamatha decided to kill Raj. Pn September 18, the duo strangled him at their house and later dumped the body in a bush on a vacant land.Police, who gathered information about Raj, interrogated Mamatha who confessed to the murder.