Bengaluru cabbie knocks down three, one critical

The cab driver helped rush the injured to hospital where one of them is said to be critical.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three pedestrians, who are said to be medical trainees, were severely injured after they were hit by a speeding cab at Madiwala Junction on Hosur Road on Sunday evening. However, the cab driver helped rush the injured to hospital where one of them is said to be critical.

The injured are Jeevesh (23), Zafar (23) and Alak Kasab (24) who hail from Kerala and are trainees at St John’s Hospital. They are residing in a rented house at Maruthinagar.

A senior police office said they were crossing the road to head home from the hospital around 6 pm when a speeding Swift DZire cab, driven by Darshan (26), knocked them down. Jeevesh was thrown in the air and sustained head injuries. His condition is said to be critical while Zafar and Kasab are recovering.
Madiwala traffic police arrested Darshan who was at the hospital after he took them in his cab with the help of passersby. He was booked for reckless driving and police are interrogating him.

