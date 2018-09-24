Bengaluru senior citizen seeks support for old-age home construction

Rashmi Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For many people, old age turns out to be a hassle, especially when they have to depend on their children emotionally and financially. The change in lifestyle has led to many seniors being ignored and abandoned by children.

With a motto to keep senior citizens happy, Sarojamma Banappa (86) started an old age home at Vayalikaval in Bengaluru in 1995. Shri Shankari Sandhya Sadhana is home to more than 16 people. "When I got married, we shifted to Bengaluru from Chitradurga as my husband was a government servant. My life has been tragic. I lost my son in a car accident and my husband passed away in that pain. I shared my thoughts with a few relatives that I would start an old age home and in that way, I will be able to help some people."

Like any other single woman, Sarojamma has also struggled to set up an old age home in her own building. "I did not have my own building in 1995. I used to run the home at a rented building in Vayalikaval. Apart from groceries and other expenses, I had to pay `10,000 rent every month to the owner. My work got recognised as it was for a good cause. The state government and BBMP allotted a site at East Park Road in Malleswaram. With the help of donations, I was able to build this building," she adds.

Sarojamma has also set up a lift in the three-storied building so the members do not have to climb any steps. There is a washing machine and television sets for entertainment.

Akkamma Kanishetty has been part of this home for many years. She is 95 years old and still happy and healthy. "My day starts with Yoga, hence I continue to be healthy. The food and people here are really good. We get to attend some bhajans on particular days, which happens downstairs in the office room."

Vinoda Kamat is 75 years old. She does not talk much as she still thinks of her husband who committed suicide in Mangaluru. "She was brought here by her neighbours. She talks little. She took time to recover from the trauma and we supported her in all the ways we could," she says.

Apart from their daily chores like cooking or doing little work on their own, they make garlands and candles too. These candles are sold and they happen to be people's favourite in Malleswaram during festivals.

Sarojamma is determined to serve more people. Hence, in 2012, on behalf of Shri Shankari Trust, she applied for a BDA site. Luckily, a 100/100 site was allotted for `21 lakh in Banashankari. With no funds, she had not taken an initiative to construct a building. “The BDA officials warned me that if we do not construct a building, they would withdraw the site allotted to me. I did not want to give up. I sent requests to many organisations, Members of Parliament and got some money to construct a building. A few months ago, I had also taken up an online crowdfunding campaign. They were also able to raise `14 lakh," she explains.

Now the old age home at Banashankari which has 26 rooms, needs basic facilities such as flooring, painting, a compound wall, electricity, plumber work and a lift. She needs more than `1 crore for it. With no money in hand, the building work has been stalled. “Once we get donations, we will be able to resume work. The building will have separate dormitories for men and women. All these days, I have got support from people, and I hope that the same will continue,” she says.