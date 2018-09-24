Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang attacks two men over car parking in Bengaluru

When Kadugodi police rushed to the spot, the attackers ran away leaving the weapons.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An argument over parking took an ugly turn after a group of men attacked two residents, including an employee of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), in Kadugodi on Sunday afternoon. Neighbours alerted police and rushed the injured men to a private hospital.

The injured are Gajendra Singh (54), a HAL employee, and his friend Lakshmish (58), a farmer. The duo are residents of Belathur Colony.

Police sources said the attackers Azam, Shabir and Saleem picked a quarrel with Singh when he parked his car ‘improperly’ on the road in front of his house. They attacked him with a machete and Lakshmish, who rushed to Singh’s help, was also attacked.

When Kadugodi police rushed to the spot, the attackers ran away leaving the weapons. After gathering information about the attackers, two of them were immediately nabbed. Azam is still at  large.

