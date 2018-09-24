Karnataka HC avails Military Services to check quality of pothole filling by Bengaluru civic body

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court on Monday has passed an order to avail the services of Military Engineering Services (MES) to check the quality of work done to fill up potholes by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice SG Pandit appointed a commission comprising the head of the MES and the member secretary of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. This Commission was asked to visit 7 wards in Malleshwaram, Mahalakshmi Layout and 4 wards in Yelahanka, which were declared free from potholes according to the BBMP.

The Court directed the city police commissioner to ensure the proper management of routes of the places visited by the commission. The commission will examine the work done by Bbmp and submit the report on Tuesday as directed by the court.