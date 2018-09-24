Rain woes hit Bengaluru 

BENGALURU: Heavy rains on Sunday night in the city have led to several problems for Bengaluru including flooding and waterlogging.

Water gushed into many houses and apartment basements at Nagarabhavi, Sunkenahalli, Hosakerehalli, Uttarahalli, Hulimavu, Bannerghatta road, and many places. Water also clogged roads at Summanahalli, Nayandahalli and other places making it difficult for motorists to ride through these stretches.

Water breached the stormwater drain at MLA layout in Gottigere and entered the surrounding apartments. Power was disrupted at many places and several residents spent sleepless nights.

Trees were uprooted at Jayanagar and Vasanthnagar. No injuries were reported.

Karnataka state natural disaster management center director Srinivas Reddy said the city on an average received 45 mm rain on Sunday. At some places like Bommanahalli and Nagarbhavi, it has touched 200 mm. Rain is expected to continue till the next two days.