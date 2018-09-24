Home Cities Bengaluru

Traditional art forms infused with contemporary rhythm in Dhaara

City Express spoke to Nirupama to get an insight into the elements of dance, music and instrumentals used in the show.

Published: 24th September 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Rajendra and Nirupama. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a one-of-its-kind collaboration, Dhaara will see the coming together of Kathak, Carnatic music, infused with modern elements of rhythm and movement. Here, Kathak dancers, Nirupama and Rajendra will be performing to music by Jayanthi Kumaresh and R Kumaresh – the veena and violin maestros. Apart from this, two percussionists, Praveen D Rao and Pramath Kiran will be adding beats and rhythm to the entire performance. The proceeds that will be collected from this performance, will be donated to the flood victims in Kerala and Kodagu. City Express spoke to Nirupama to get an insight into the elements of dance, music and instrumentals used in the show.
Excerpts:
 
Tell us about Dhaara...
Dhaara means creative outpour. We always wanted to collaborate with Jayanti Kumaresh and R Kumaresh (violin and veena artists). They bring in a lot of modern flavours and creativity with classical art. This is a beautiful synergy of dance and music. Normally in dance, there is a lot of poetry and thematic content, but here, it’s going to be instrumental.

So you’re saying there are a lot of elements being used for this performance?
Absolutely. We are going to show nature, rhythm, melody, all these things. There’s going to be a lot of improvisation, percussion,  instrument music, our footwork. And we are bringing an element called fluid art. So, through colours, lighting costume, it’s going to be an out and out entertainment performance.  

What do you mean by ‘innovative’ classical dance?
By innovative, I mean, for example, there will be an exploration of rhythm in our performance. Even our movements will be different. Classical has a particular language, here we are going to extend its language. We are creating a special set for this, where we are going to be using levels, different backdrops, play with water pools and rhythm. It’s going to be something new for people to watch.

Will the show also comprise the set traditional forms?
Some of the compositions will have all traditional content. One scene is going to be of Radha and Krishna, their last night of seeing each other. For this we are doing a unique composition. Apart from that, we will be doing solos and duets. We have various theme-based compositions – valour, love, nature and water. We also have a funky composition, where there’s a lot of drumming involved. We are bringing in fresh content, inspired from the classics. We are keeping the content, collaboration, movements new, but with identifiable rhythms.
    Apart from using this music with our dance, we are also going do a dance in silence. Also, for one of the music compositions, we are going to become percussionists, where only our footwork will be giving the rhythm. We are challenging ourselves in different ways with this endeavour.
   Dhaara, a musical dance journey, will be held on October 20, 7 pm, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com. For donor passes, call on +91 95388 28589. For sponsorship, call on +91 93432 16765.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kathak Dhaara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival