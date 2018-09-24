Young Bengaluru footballer has a clear game plan

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Study, otherwise you will not have a great future! Only academic excellence can help you become a successful person.’ How often have you heard these statements from parents during school days? It might be common in many Indian households, with many still believing in the traditional ‘higher grades’ being a key ingredient in life even if their child’s interest does not lie in academics.

However, Bengaluru’s Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, who was also part of India’s U-23 SAFF Cup in Dhaka recently, chose his own future with complete support from his parents. He was lucky to have also been born into a family of footballers, with his uncle Shanmugam Venkatesh having played for India. His dad could not make it big as he had to ‘quit football due to financial reasons.’

“My family is my biggest support. I am lucky to be surrounded by those who understand this game. My parents believed that I can play for India and make a career as a professional footballer. They never pressurised me even during exams,” says the 20-year-old.

For Vignesh, his dad is his biggest inspiration. The footballer wants to make his father proud every time he walks onto the football pitch. The midfielder spent some quality years at Ozone Academy before breaking into the first team, three years ago, at the age of 17. Soon, he became one of the star players for Ozone FC, having a huge influence in many of their matches. He was one of the consistent players for Ozone and luckily for him, his performances did not go unnoticed.

The player has been picked up by the Indian Super League, Mumbai City FC, ahead of the new season, and the Bengaluru boy is keen to deliver on the big stage. “I am thankful to my coaches. The club also provided me exposure. If I had not played for Ozone, Mumbai City might not have spotted me. Mumbai City have given me the chance to prove myself in the ISL and I want to make my family proud. I hope to get better while playing in the ISL as well,” says Vignesh.

These are just the stepping stones for Vignesh, who is one of the most promising football players in the country.

Besides being part of SAAF Cup, he has represented the country in different age groups, and his attacking prowess on the pitch has received praise from several quarters.

His future does look bright, and with age by his side, the youngster can improve with every passing day, and thus become one of the best Indian players in the near future.