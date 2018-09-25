Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Traffic Police ’s Twitter turns infoline on rainy days

On Monday morning, traffic policemen from various areas shared updates about traffic in their jurisdiction.

Published: 25th September 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every time the city sees heavy rains, the Twitter timeline of the Bangalore Traffic Police (@BLRCityTraffic), becomes the go-to page for information about waterlogging and traffic. After Sunday's rains as well, the city's police force didn't disappoint, and documented the damage done by the rains and shared it on social media.

On Monday morning, traffic policemen from various areas shared updates about traffic in their jurisdiction. Officers from Byatrayanapura, Yeshwantpur and Chikkajala shared videos showing their efforts to clear traffic. With a massive following of around five lakh on Twitter and more followers on Facebook, the traffic police pages have literally become helplines for those planning their morning commute.

“The video posted about waterlogging near Yeshwantpur today on their timeline helped me plan out a different route. These people are on the ground managing traffic and it is a good thing that they share these updates. It is instantaneous and very helpful,” said Mahesh P, a resident of Mathikere. “The BTP accounts are the best place to get news about waterlogging. They share precise videos showing the source of the problem making it easier to divert around the area,” said Santosh HM, a resident of Sahakarnagar.

In the past, the police have also gone to the lengths of arranging to have the water pumped out with the assistance of local authorities or the fire and emergency services in order to maintain the flow of traffic. “Our first priority is to ensure there is no traffic jam. If by sharing these videos, some of the commuters stay away from the area, it only helps us as well as those on the road,” said a traffic police officer who regularly shares updates from his jurisdiction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangalore Traffic Police Twitter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?