Bengaluru: Delay in supplying textbooks to land printers in soup

BENGALURU: Following the delay in supply of textbooks even four months after the commencement of the academic year, the Karnataka State Textbooks Society has issued notices to the companies which have got the printing orders, and warned of blacklisting them.

This comes following complaints from several private schools affiliated to state board.The society has issued three notices to the companies, including a government printing press, warning them of blacklisting them from the tender process in future. As per the information, the notices have been issued to four private and one government printer. However, the society is yet to get complete details on the district-wise delay in supply of textbooks. “This decision to serve the notices was taken in a recent meeting of department officials,” said a senior official of the society.

In the notice, the companies have been asked to give explanation for the delay. For the academic year 2016-2017, the printers claimed that because of shortage of water in a few districts, textbooks were supplied late. This year, officials say that the government agencies have delayed citing elections as a reason.

The society is waiting for an explanation from all the companies, and after that, it will submit a report to the government requesting to blacklist them.Meanwhile, officials say that there is fault from the schools too. According to sources, some of the schools provided the number of copies they wanted only in June after admissions.