Karnataka: Sweet news as honey to be part of noon meal soon

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:The midday meal in Karnataka is all set to turn sweeter and healthier. The state department of primary and secondary education has decided to include honey in the menu following directions from the Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD).

A circular was sent to all state governments in this regard recently. According to it: “Honey is a rich source of antioxidants, carbohydrates, proteins with good amino acids, vitamins and minerals. It has energizing and mild appetising effect and helps in easier assimilation and digestion of foods. It also has a desirable influence on assimilation of calcium in children. Children nourished with honey are less susceptible to bacterial and fungal infections, cough and throat irritation. Honey penetrates in deepest tissues of the body and helps in controlling and regulating blood sugar level in the body.”

Officials in the state are now mulling the form in which honey will be given to kids for consumption. “We can mix honey with hot milk as serving honey separately would be a difficult task. We are yet to take a final decision,” said an official of the department of primary and secondary education.

The MHRD’s direction was issued based on the communication by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under which the National Bee Board is functioning. According to Swiss Bee Research Centre’s findings, “it has been estimated that 600 components/substances are found in honey. In view of these qualities and nutritive value, honey is treated as pre-digested food, which is easily absorbed into blood. The absorption of honey is sustained and gradual too.”

The circular further mentioned that, “Following the meeting with Prime Minister, different types of honey have been tested for their nutritive values and the reports supported presence of carbohydrates, protein, amino acids, minerals, vitamins, enzymes etc...” All the states have been asked to involve societies, firms and companies involved in production of honey for supply of quality honey for kids.