Tribute to Kapoors’ takes Bengalureans down memory lane

The show was interspersed with anecdotes and stories from the lives of the Kapoors.

Published: 25th September 2018 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

The four-hour show gave the audience a glimpse into the music industry of Bollywood from the Kapoors’ perspective  Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Celebrating 80 years of the Kapoor family, most popularly known as the first family in Bollywood, Bengaluru recently witnessed a musical tribute to the four generations of the Kapoors’. From taking the audience through Raj Kapoor’s dream sequence to witnessing the songs used in the Kapoors’ latest movies, Rishtey, the four-hour show was a timeline of sorts, giving Bengalureans a glimpse into the music industry of Bollywood from the Kapoor perspective.

Chief guest Shailendra Singh, popularly known for his breakthrough song, Main Shayar Toh Nahin was also seen adding to the cheer of this event.

The show commenced with a performance by Sarvesh Misra singing Baar Baar Dekho, followed by a duet performance by Govind and Samanvitha, singing to Shola Jo Dhadke. Setting the stage and preparing the audience for a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Misra was surprised by the cheer from the audience saying, “This is what I love about the Bengaluru audience.”

The show was interspersed with anecdotes and stories from the lives of the Kapoors. Story spotter of the show Gaurav Sharma, talking about the lives of the Kapoors’ said, “People achieve a lot of fame and success after coming into the industry. This family got fame and success to the industry.”
He went on to talk about the contributions made by the Kapoor family, stating that they were the first to do an international film. Prithvi theatre is one such institute that was built by the family and continues to remains a legendary institution.

The highlight of this show was that all the musicians in the show were from namma ooru, and the music was arranged by Srinivas Achar, who played a solo piece on the mandolin, enthralling the audience with the tune of Ghar Aya Mera Pardesi, from Raj Kapoor’s dream sequence in Awaara.

The rest of the evening saw performances from the 80s and 90s and even songs that have been released in the recent past. Songs like Likhe Jo Khat Tere, Om Shanti Om, Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua, Dilrooba were in tune with the audience who grew up listening to these  songs. Newer songs from the Kapoor clan’s films were also sung, like Shukranallah, and San Sanna nan.

