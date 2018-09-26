Actress Sunny Leone's show in Bengaluru faces opposition again

By PTI

BENGALURU: A show of actor Sunny Leone slated here in November has run into trouble with a fringe Kannada outfit opposing it and another demanding more local flavour, after the cancellation of her new year eve show in 2017 over similar protests.

She is scheduled to perform on November 3 at the event titled "Purity and Expression" being organised by Time Creations at the Manyata Tech Park here.

According to Time Creations, who were the organisers last year too, the police have given permission for the coming event, billed as the "biggest party" of Bengaluru.

Leone's show here on December 31, 2017, also organised by the Time Creations, was cancelled after the state government disallowed it following protests by some Kannada outfits, including Karnataka Rakashana Vedike (KRV), which had contended it would be an "assault" on the city's culture.

The organisers then had even approached the state high court which directed the police pass appropriate orders on an application filed by the former.

But, police had denied permission, saying the personnel would be on duty to maintain law and order during New Year celebrations and hence cannot provide security, following This time the show of the porn star-turned Bollywood actor has run into opposition from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene (KRVYS), an offshoot of KRV.

The outfit said it would stage state-wide protests against the coming event even though the organisers have obtained police permission.

"Let there be police permission. We are going to protest. There is no doubt about it. Across the state we will protest," KRVYS president R Harish told PTI Wednesday.

He said the outfit was opposed to Leone's performance as she "symbolises vulgarity".

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shetty) group urged the organisers to ensure more Kannada flavour in the event.

President of the outfit Praveen Kumar Shetty said they were not opposed to the event but only wanted the programme to be more Kannada oriented.

"Since the state formation happened on November 1 and events happen across Karnataka throughout the month, we appeal to the organisers to make the programme Kannada oriented. Kannada should get priority," he said.

Founder Director of Time Creations M S Harish said along with Leone, major part of the show would feature famous Kannada playback singer Raghu Dixit.

"We got the police permission. They are providing security. Apart from that, we have also engaged private agencies for security. It is the biggest party of Bengaluru," he said.