Artists turn disability into ability

BENGALURU:Well-known mouth and foot artistes from Gujarat are showcasing their artwork at the exhibition ‘More than Hands’ in the city. The show focuses on celebrating the unique abilities of these artists that stands testimony to the fact that disability is only a state of mind.Artists Manjibhai Ramani and Manoj Bhingare from Gujarat lost their arms in accidents, but this did not stop them from following their passion. They continued studying and completed graduation in Fine Arts. Their artworks at the exhibition include abstract, figurative and landscapes.

Manjibhai started painting in 1981. “I got interested when my drawing teacher in school used to ask to draw different things. People talk with their mouth, I do art,” he says. He recalls how it was difficult to paint with his mouth initially. “The paint and water sometimes used to get into my mouth. The paint would spread or spill on the canvas and me. Now, I don’t find it difficult due to practice. I can continue to do so until I have teeth,” says the 69-year-old.

Born in 1959 in Rajkot, Manjibhai Ramani is an example of grit and determination. He lost his arms when they got stuck in a sugarcane crusher in 1970. He had to get them amputated.Manjibhai has done several solo shows and participated in several national exhibitions. He has displayed 12 of his new works that includes figuratives and landscape, for the show. “They are not based on any one particular theme. They are all different have used different media such as acrylics and mixed media.”

Though he does different kinds of paintings, he says, he enjoys landscapes the most. “I enjoy looking at a scenery and painting it. You just need to make some trees, water and hills or mountains. I never get bored of landscapes. You can also modify or give a different touche to the painting, unlike the photographs which captures the scene as it is,” he says, adding that for live demonstrations too, he prefers landscapes as figuratives take more time.

He even runs an art institute in Ahmedabad, which he founded in 2002. He teaches paintings to about 20 to 25 students. “There are a few people who also come to me to learn paintings to do one and hang on their walls. They prefer not to buy someone else’s work but paint one themselves,” he adds.

The other artist Manoj Bhingare from Surat was only ten years of age when he lost his hands in a bus accident. The only child of his parents, he never gave up and completed his schooling and degree in Fine Arts from C N Vidhalaya. His dream has always been to become an artist. He also did a course in computer applications and learned to use his foot to type and control the mouse. In 1999, Manoj was presented with the Rashtriya Balashri Award for painting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He says he looks at the world differently. “I really don’t think of my situation as a disability. I love painting portraits of live objects.After the accident, I got trained to use my feet to do all my work. I started painting using my feet and really enjoyed it. I then went on to get a degree in Fine Arts,” he adds.The exhibition, is being held at Sublime Gallery, UB city, Vittal Mallya Road till October 1.