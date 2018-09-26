lawyers’ collective stands with KerAla nun

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The alleged rape of a nun by Bishop Franco Mullakal of Jalandhar and the subsequent outcry by a number of nuns from Kerala sent shockwaves through the nation. Now, a group of 10 women lawyers from the city have extended their support not only to the victim but also to all the protesting nuns.

The lawyers have offered to fight any court case on behalf of the victim or the protesting nuns pro-bono, and also plan to take the protest nationwide in order to build public opinion on the matter so as to ensure speedy justice.

Calling themselves the Next Legal Aid Society, the lawyers recently organised one of the first protests outside Kerala, in Bengaluru, condemning the act by the bishop and in solidarity with the nuns.

Beena Pillai, lawyer and founder of the group, says, “Although Bishop Franco was arrested recently, the fight surely does not end there. This is just the beginning of the struggle. We will try and spearhead campaigns in other parts of the country.”

The collective also plans to take up a case against MLA PC George, who called the victim a “prostitute” and claimed that Franco was being framed when the rape incident first came to light. “We plan to file a case against PC George. This is a perfect example of shaming the victim when someone from the society casts aspersions on the character of the victim. It’s the offender who should be shamed. We are going to pursue this matter in all seriousness and make sure that Geroge will not go unpunished,” claims Beena.

Following the arrest of Franco, there have been reports of harassment and pressure tactics exerted by the church congregation on the protesting nuns and a priest who also supported the protest. “We want to also tell these supporters that they are not alone. In case of any legal or even material help, we will be there. Few other from the city have also extended their support.”

Next Legal Services, a private law firm, was started by Beena in 1998. The legal aid clinic was started in 2016, and has also extended help during the Kerela floods. The firm comprises women from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and some north Indian states.