Realtor found dead at biz partner’s office

Published: 26th September 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 50-year-old realtor was found hanging in the office premises of a financier at Katriguppe in Banashankari on Monday night. The family of the deceased suspect foul play in the death.
The deceased Srinivas, a resident of Nelagedaranahalli, was a money-lender and was also running a real estate agency. He was a business partner of Raghavendra, a financier, in whose office on Water Tank Road he was found dead. The Girinagar police who are investigating the case said Srinivas had come to meet Raghavendra on Monday evening and later went to the restroom at the office where he allegedly hanged himself.

Two office boys, who noticed that Srinivas had not come out from the toilet, broke open the door and found the body. Senior police officers rushed to the spot on receiving information and the body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Raghavendra, who runs the firm, was not at the office when the incident took place and since no suicide note was found at the spot, Manikanta,  Srinivas' son filed a case against Raghavendra suspecting  foul play.

According to the police, Srinivas had recently had given a couple of bank cheques to Raghavendra and a financial dispute is suspected. "We are waiting for the post-mortem report to proceed with further investigations. Raghavendra’s statement is yet to be recorded since he is out of the city," a police official said.

