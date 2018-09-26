‘Started writing in one of Bengaluru’s traffic jams’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:After having written his debut novel, Bali and the Ocean of Milk, his subsequent writings include, The Case of the Secretive Sister and The Square Root of a Sonnet, both of which received wide critical acclaim. Here’s an excerpt of the conversation CE had with the author:

What was your trigger for writing Shillong Times?

Shillong Times is based on the years that I spent in Shillong, during the 70s and 80s. The circumstances in which our generation grew up were rather unusual.

On one hand, there were the unforgettable joys of growing up in one of the most enchanting hill stations of India, at a time in pre-liberalisation India, when life was much simpler. But we also grew up in the shadow of a violent conflict between the resident tribals and non-tribals that destroyed the lives of many and irrevocably changed the sociopolitical fabric of Shillong.

I thought it was a tale worth telling and the idea of writing the book has been inside me for many years now. But because of various reasons, it kept getting delayed. However, with the passage of time, the memories of those days seemed to be becoming more intense, and yet in some ways blurred. I thought I owed it to myself, to record these transient memories, before they faded away altogether. And so, I finally wrote it as a coming of age story – in which the cultural, political and physical landscapes of Shillong are explored through the eyes of three young children, who are bound together in an unlikely friendship.

Have you always seen yourself as a writer?

No, I started writing really late – in my late thirties. It all started one fine day when I was stuck in one of Bengaluru’s infamous traffic jams and started writing to pass time.

What has your inspiration been as a writer?

Other writers across different genres – detective, humour, fantasy, literary. Alexander McCall Smith, Wodehouse, Conan Doyle, Steinbeck, Orwell, Vikram Seth, R K Narayan and of late, Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar.

Does your writing draw influence from vernacular books?

Satyajit Ray, Sunil Gangopadhyaya and Parashuram are among those who have influenced my writing and thoughts.

What is the process you undergo while writing?

I am terribly undisciplined. I also have a fairly demanding full-time job and full-time family (nearly as demanding) which makes a planned schedule impossible. So, I grab whatever free time I can get and try to write. In the back seat of a car and on flights have been some of my most productive sessions.

Do you go back to your old writings? How does it feel to re-read what you had written years back?

Very rarely. I find myself cringing at a lot at what I have written and tend to slide into a severely self-critical mood. But sometimes during book reading sessions where I read aloud what I think are the best parts, I occasionally find that I am enjoying myself.

How difficult or easy is it to get published? Have you had to modify or change the content of your book for it to get published?

A lot depends on the publisher. The traditional big ones are still not easy to approach and they take forever to decide. But there are several other good publishers on the scene now, so the opportunities have increased for both new authors as well as new genres and themes. I have never changed the basic content of any of my books, neither have my publishers asked me to – except possibly in my first book Bali and the Ocean of Milk, where some name changes were made to avoid hurting any religious sentiments.

Who’s your first reader? And who are your biggest critics?

A few close friends, my wife and daughter. They also happen to be my biggest critics and my biggest supporters as well. Incidentally, there’s no one like a teenage daughter to give you brutally (and I mean brutally) honest feedback.

Do you think marketing plays an integral role in the success of a book?

Without a doubt. With 20 books coming out a week, a new book can just get swept away in the tsunami. The times are such that most authors, apart from the very famous, have to take on the often-unpleasant duty of promoting their own books. If people don’t know a book exists, how will they read it? And if they don’t, then what is the point of writing?