Techie ends life after quarrel with live-in partner

A software engineer committed suicide by hanging at his flat in Electronics City allegedly after a quarrel with his live-in partner.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:47 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A software engineer committed suicide by hanging at his flat in Electronics City allegedly after a quarrel with his live-in partner. The incident took place on Monday evening and the deceased Chandrashekar (29), a resident of Doddatogur, left behind a suicide note stating that no one was responsible for his death.

A senior police officer said that Chandrashekar, a native of Nanjangud in Mysuru district, had come to the city a few years ago and was living in an apartment with his partner. The two were working in private software companies in Electronics City and Marathahalli. Three months ago, Chandrashekar had assaulted his partner and she had approached the police. Police had warned Chandrashekar and since then he was depressed.On Monday the duo had another fight and he went into the room and hung himself.

